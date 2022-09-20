SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 4,138 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.40.

CYBR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average of $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

