SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 85 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,003 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,784,000 after buying an additional 27,454 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,365,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.59. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

