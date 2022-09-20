Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 193,893 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.03.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 16.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

