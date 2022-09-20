Societe Generale Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.20 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crédit Agricole in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.40 ($10.61) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Crédit Agricole to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Crédit Agricole Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.69. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.07.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

