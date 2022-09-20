Societe Generale Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.20 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crédit Agricole in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.40 ($10.61) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Crédit Agricole to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.21.
Crédit Agricole Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.69. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.07.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crédit Agricole (CRARY)
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.