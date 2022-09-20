SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating) shares were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 6,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 20,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.
SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada, and addition office in Miami Beach, Florida.
