Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Reduced by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,227,200 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 11.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $80,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Stock Performance
NYSE LUV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,868. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
