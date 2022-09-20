Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Reduced by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,227,200 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 11.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $80,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,868. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

