SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. 1,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,934. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

