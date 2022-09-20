SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 2.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $305.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

