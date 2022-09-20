SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $90.68

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.68 and last traded at $90.96, with a volume of 1118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.91.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

