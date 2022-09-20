SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.96. The stock had a trading volume of 303,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,752. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $154.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

