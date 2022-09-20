SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $180,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $154.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $154.34 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.67 and a 200-day moving average of $170.64.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.