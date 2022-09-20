SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.79

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.79 and last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.