SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.51

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.51 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 777257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 642,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 112,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 289,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,061.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.