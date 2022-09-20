SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) is S. R. Schill & Associates’ 4th Largest Position

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,167 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. 83,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,722. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64.

