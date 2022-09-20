SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Private Wealth Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 252,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,167. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

