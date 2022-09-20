Splintershards (SPS) Price Tops $0.0741 on Exchanges

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $60.55 million and $2.01 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004814 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002002 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030632 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 924,939,253 coins and its circulating supply is 816,745,615 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Splintershards is https://reddit.com/r/Splinterlands.

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

