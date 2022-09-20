Status Market Capitalization Hits $99.34 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $99.34 million and approximately $20.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. Status strives to be a secure communication tool that upholds human rights. Designed to enable the free flow of information, protect the right to private, secure conversations, and promote the sovereignty of individuals. Discord | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Weibo Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

