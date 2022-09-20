Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,386 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,892% compared to the average daily volume of 168 call options.

Agora stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. Agora has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $29.34.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 60.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agora will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter worth $91,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter worth $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agora during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

