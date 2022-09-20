Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,386 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,892% compared to the average daily volume of 168 call options.
Agora Trading Up 1.7 %
Agora stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. Agora has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $29.34.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 60.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agora will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Agora
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agora (API)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.