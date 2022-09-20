StockNews.com Begins Coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of La Jolla Pharmaceutical

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 42,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.