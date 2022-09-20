StockNews.com Begins Coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
