StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

