StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Qumu to $0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Qumu Trading Down 9.0 %
QUMU stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional Trading of Qumu
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Qumu by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qumu by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
