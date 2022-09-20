StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Qumu to $0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

QUMU stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 66.30% and a negative return on equity of 122.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Qumu by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qumu by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

