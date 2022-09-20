StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.60 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.14.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.