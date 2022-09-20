StockNews.com Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QTWO. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.23.

Shares of QTWO opened at $36.93 on Friday. Q2 has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

