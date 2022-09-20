Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 1,407 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,929,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,110,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,267,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PWR traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $139.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.82 and its 200-day moving average is $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.