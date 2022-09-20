Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after buying an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $166.18. 111,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

