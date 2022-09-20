Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $139.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day moving average of $141.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

