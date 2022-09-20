Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $636,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,551,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 34,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.57. 270,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,799,902. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

