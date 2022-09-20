Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 3,256 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in ABB by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter worth $22,145,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ABB by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 60,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

