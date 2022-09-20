Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 97,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.55. 41,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,754. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

