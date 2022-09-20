Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,555. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.11. The firm has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

