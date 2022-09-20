Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 5,583 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,366,000 after acquiring an additional 281,195 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after buying an additional 1,031,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,840,000 after buying an additional 483,486 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,009 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

