Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $404,000 Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

FCG stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 43,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,419. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

