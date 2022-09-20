Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SAX opened at €38.30 ($39.08) on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.78 ($38.55) and a fifty-two week high of €76.05 ($77.60). The company’s fifty day moving average is €42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.95.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

