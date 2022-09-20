Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 3.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $220.88 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.60.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

