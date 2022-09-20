Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,577 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $618.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,493. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $663.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $684.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $871.24.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.