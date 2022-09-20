Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $31.41 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.56 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.44. The stock has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 283.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

