Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.47. 27,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,825. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.26.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

