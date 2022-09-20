Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 37 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 106.8% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

SNPS stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.50. 20,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,992. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

