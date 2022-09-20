Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,369,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 3.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $61,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 214.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 253,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.3656 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

