Synapse Network (SNP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,876.00

Synapse Network (SNP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Synapse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse Network has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synapse Network has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00120481 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00884606 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Synapse Network
Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
