TD Securities Trims Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Target Price to C$43.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.44.

Empire Price Performance

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$36.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$34.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.86.

Empire Increases Dividend

About Empire

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

