Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.83

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 4324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNK shares. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at $159,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

