Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

