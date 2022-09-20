Tenset Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $235.97 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $235.97 million and approximately $270,270.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00006690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00041101 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000028 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tenset Coin Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,480,325 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

