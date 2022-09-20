Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.57

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 9777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.
Teradata Stock Down 3.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 480.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradata (TDC)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.