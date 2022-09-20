Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.57

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 9777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 480.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.