Terracoin (TRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $280,398.86

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $280,398.86 and approximately $31.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,102.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00591577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00257238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051744 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine.It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin.The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent..online.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.