The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 10,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.45. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.