The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) is Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s 8th Largest Position

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Cooper Companies makes up about 2.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $15,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.03 and a 52-week high of $444.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.