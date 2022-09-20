The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Update

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,400 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 505,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after buying an additional 2,261,747 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,800,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after buying an additional 1,015,364 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $66,482,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

