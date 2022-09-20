The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,665. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $990.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in The GEO Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Stories

